BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 423.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $42,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.36. 1,123,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.81 and its 200-day moving average is $221.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

