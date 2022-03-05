BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 16,090 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $22,412,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $15,389,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $7,174,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,600. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

COOP opened at $49.53 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

