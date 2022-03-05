BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 21,193 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.19% of Proto Labs worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,279,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 32.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after acquiring an additional 120,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 50.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,464,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

