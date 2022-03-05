BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,744,000 after acquiring an additional 218,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 654,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $100.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

