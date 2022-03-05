BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 124,321 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 210.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.42% of Mitek Systems worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 122.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $140,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

