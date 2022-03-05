BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 43,238 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Hillenbrand worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after buying an additional 64,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,993 shares of company stock worth $13,140,893. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

