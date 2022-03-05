BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 43,703 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of MaxLinear worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MXL opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.