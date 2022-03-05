BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 69,980 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.18% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,038,000 after acquiring an additional 336,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,480,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,705 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,623,000 after acquiring an additional 640,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 133,367 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

DRH opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.