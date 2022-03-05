BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.03. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $162.90.

