BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.32. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

