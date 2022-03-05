BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 417.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,084 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in YETI by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

YETI stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.