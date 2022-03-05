BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.33 Million Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 178.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of LCI Industries worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in LCI Industries by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCII stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.05. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

