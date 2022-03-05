BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in First American Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

FAF stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

