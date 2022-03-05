BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Rogers worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers by 12.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rogers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROG opened at $272.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.58. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $172.21 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.37.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. CJS Securities lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

