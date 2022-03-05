BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.49 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $67.96 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

