BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.16% of Progress Software worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

