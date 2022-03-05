BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.58 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WD opened at $135.46 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day moving average is $132.31.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

