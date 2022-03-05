BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.59 Million Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 682.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,063 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.32% of Varex Imaging worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after buying an additional 346,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 101,583 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after buying an additional 383,586 shares during the last quarter.

VREX opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $989.21 million, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

