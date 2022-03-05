BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 176.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,271 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Perficient worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.79. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

