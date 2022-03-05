BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of CACI International worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in CACI International by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in CACI International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CACI International by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $304.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.93 and a 200 day moving average of $267.23. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.27.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

