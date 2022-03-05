BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of UniFirst worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $177.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.59. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $172.92 and a one year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.