BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 603.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Apollo Medical worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $5,037,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Apollo Medical by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $12,151,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMEH opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

