BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mplx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 475,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

