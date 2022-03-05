BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

