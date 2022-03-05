BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

