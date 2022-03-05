BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 125,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period.
Shares of SRLN opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.
