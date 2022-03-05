BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 13,377 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,496 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,706,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 930,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,825,000 after acquiring an additional 164,618 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 755,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,449,000 after acquiring an additional 115,901 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.