BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 6,377 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Mercury Systems worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 166.21, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.94. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

