BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLB. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

