BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 170.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 227,539 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 98.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,136 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

