BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

