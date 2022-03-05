BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,970 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Simmons First National worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC opened at $27.71 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

