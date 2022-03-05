BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after buying an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after buying an additional 78,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN opened at $46.35 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.