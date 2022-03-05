BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,502 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,056.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,243.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,035.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,060.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.73%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.