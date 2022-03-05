BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 35,600 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Unum Group worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $12,625,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 246.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

