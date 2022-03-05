BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.25% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of ILF opened at $27.53 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

