BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,558 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APLE opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.38 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

