BOMB 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $256,730.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, BOMB has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003307 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $256,730.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,487.53 or 0.99960188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00079214 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022443 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001982 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012844 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,906 coins and its circulating supply is 894,118 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.