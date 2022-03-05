Bonk (BONK) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded flat against the dollar. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00035939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00104700 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

BONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.