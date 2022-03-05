Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of RIINF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Braveheart Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
