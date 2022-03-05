Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RIINF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Braveheart Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

