Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $76.75 on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $102.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35.
About Brenntag
