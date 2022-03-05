Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $76.75 on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $102.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35.

Get Brenntag alerts:

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.