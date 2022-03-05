Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $129.29 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

