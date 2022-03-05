Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE BEDU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,103. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 238,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

