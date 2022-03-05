Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stake Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,457 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $662,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $2,067,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 89,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.42 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

