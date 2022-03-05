Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Head to Head Analysis

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Broadcom alerts:

This table compares Broadcom and Transphorm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $27.45 billion 8.89 $6.74 billion $15.00 39.73 Transphorm $12.70 million 29.69 -$17.07 million ($0.32) -22.09

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 24.54% 46.31% 14.81% Transphorm -65.20% N/A -73.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of -3.37, meaning that its share price is 437% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Broadcom and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 22 0 2.85 Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $668.56, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.16%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Broadcom.

Summary

Broadcom beats Transphorm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.