Brokerages Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. GCM Grosvenor posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,953,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,516,000 after buying an additional 197,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after buying an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 463,592 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 253,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.01%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

