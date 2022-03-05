Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.51. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 372.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 51.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JACK traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. 426,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,532. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

