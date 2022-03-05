Brokerages Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:VRTV traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $121.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $158.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,181,000 after acquiring an additional 98,483 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after acquiring an additional 72,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 37.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

