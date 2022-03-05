Brokerages Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Post -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 267.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 301,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $160.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

