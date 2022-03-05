Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.15. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $535.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,637. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $537.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

